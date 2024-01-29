She Found Her Boyfriend Getting Scrubbed Down In The Bath By His Mom

There’s being a mama’s boy, which includes a heartwarming mother-son bond, and then there are times when lines are crossed, boundaries are blurred, and mommy dearest is way too involved for comfort.

TikToker Becca Cinelli (@beccacinelli) is dishing on the worst relationship she’s ever been in with a grown man who still needed his mother to help him with his bathing.

When she was a freshman in college, she was dating a 22-year-old guy who was a senior in college.

They were both from the same hometown, so they went home together for winter break. She went to his parents’ house one day to hang out, but when she walked through the front door and called out a greeting, no one answered.

So, she called out again, and this time, she received a response from her boyfriend’s mother, telling her they were upstairs in the bathroom.

Becca climbed the stairs, rounded a corner, and turned to enter the bathroom. Before she could step foot in the bathroom, she was taken aback by the sight of her boyfriend sitting in about three inches of water in the tub without any clothes on.

There was no soap or bubbles in the tub, and a small washcloth covered his private parts. His mom stood over him with an exfoliating brush, scrubbing him down.

When they spotted her, they casually invited her to sit on the toilet and hang out with them. Becca was so shocked that she couldn’t do anything but follow instructions.

So, she walked in, took a seat, and talked to them for about thirty minutes. At one point, her boyfriend’s mom told her that she liked to give him a good scrub-down at least once a month and clean the areas he wasn’t able to reach.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.