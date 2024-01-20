She Found Out That Her Husband Was Having An Affair With Her Own Mother Right After She Gave Birth To Her Daughter And Was Battling Various Health Problems

When we become adults, it seems that drama and affairs are just a normal part of life. Everyone knows someone who has experienced the betrayal of being cheated on. Catching your partner involved romantically with anyone who’s not you hurts. But the pain is indescribable when the cheating is with someone you know personally.

TikToker Laci Jane (@laci_jane) is talking about how she discovered her mother and her husband were having an affair fourteen years ago. She found out right after she gave birth to her daughter and was dealing with a lot of health issues.

Her mom had been living with her and her husband, and during this time, Laci had the feeling that something not quite right was happening. After several months, her mom moved out and ended up getting her own place. The house she was renting was only a block away from them. Her mom and husband also carpooled to work together.

Since she was so close by, Laci’s mom would visit them frequently. Even with the change in living arrangements, Laci still had the same sneaking suspicions. At that point, she and her husband were always getting into arguments.

They decided to separate and agreed it would be best for him to move into the house Laci’s mom was renting. Laci’s mom would move in with Laci to help take care of their newborn baby.

While her mom was living with her, they became closer to each other. She started to confide in Laci about all the times her husband had been cheating on her with several different women. She made Laci promise not to tell him where she got that information from. Laci agreed not to say anything, but on the inside, she had already made up her mind to confront her husband.

She got into her car, sped down the road, and caught him as he was bringing groceries inside. When he came out to the car, she told him that her mom said he had been cheating on her during their whole relationship. He looked Laci in the eye and confessed that he and her mom had been having an affair.

Laci rushed back home and found her mom outside, her face white as a ghost. Laci demanded that she pack her bags and move out immediately. Her mom pretended like she didn’t know what was going on, and in her state of panic, she admitted that Laci’s grandmother had known about everything.

She grabbed her phone to call Laci’s grandmother in an effort to clear her name, claiming that she and Laci’s husband had gone no further than holding hands.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.