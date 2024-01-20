She Got Angry With Her Sister-In-Law For Buying Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Makeup

Many people have been debating how much makeup young girls ages 10 and younger should be allowed to wear.

One woman recently got angry with her sister-in-law for buying her 10-year-old daughter a bunch of heavy makeup products, and her sister-in-law accused her of ruining her daughter’s dreams.

She’s 32 and has a 10-year-old daughter with her 56-year-old husband. Her daughter has found herself on the makeup and beauty side of social media and loves watching influencers do their makeup on apps like TikTok.

Now, her daughter is really into makeup and wants some of her own. She and her husband decided they’d get her a few light products, like sunscreen, moisturizer, pink lipstick, lip gloss, and an eyelash curler. They felt those were appropriate products for a 10-year-old.

“At first, she was happy, but then we realized she was disappointed,” she said.

“I know it has to do with the fact that she wants to have more makeup like the girls in the videos she watches. I personally think that it’s not appropriate for a girl her age to use more than five products for her skin routine or to wear makeup as if she were about to walk a red carpet.”

She spoke to her 50-year-old sister-in-law about the makeup situation, and she didn’t have much to say about it. But a few days ago, her sister-in-law showed up at her house with a ‘present’ for her daughter.

When her daughter opened the bag her aunt brought, red lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, blush, concealer, and makeup brushes were inside. It was all the other kinds of makeup her daughter wanted that she and her husband wouldn’t get for her.

“We talked to her and explained to her that it is not appropriate for her to use all those products at her age, and we told her that if she wanted, she could only keep the mascara [and] the rest of the products had to be returned to her aunt,” she recalled.

