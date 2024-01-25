She Got Called Out For “Flaunting” Her Happy Life On Social Media While Her Sister Was Struggling To Make Ends Meet

Throughout this woman’s childhood, she and her four other siblings lived with their parents in a two-bedroom trailer. From her perspective, their upbringing was “trashy.” Her parents struggled financially for years. Her mother worked as a waitress, and her father was a construction worker.

The experience deeply affected her, and she always thought to herself that she wouldn’t repeat this way of life when she grew up. Her life goal was to make more responsible decisions than she believed her parents did.

“I worked hard in high school and got a full ride to an affordable school. I later went back to school twice to end up becoming a CRNA. I’ve been one for three years and married my husband last year. We own a nice house, and we live a good life,” she said.

She and her husband are child-free and have adopted older cats so that they can provide them with a loving, happy home during the last years of their lives.

Her sister, on the other hand, followed in their parents’ footsteps, getting pregnant at 16 and keeping the child. Over the years, her sister gave birth to five more children, including triplets (which runs in their family).

Unfortunately, her sister couldn’t afford to put her children in daycare, so she was unable to have a job. Her sister is dating the father of the triplets. Her boyfriend is a bartender at Chili’s. The two of them are hoping to move out of their small apartment, but they don’t have good credit, so it would be tough for them to be approved as tenants in a new place.

“She keeps dropping hints to me that she wants me to give her money, saying things like, ‘Praying for a miracle that I somehow get the money to move my kids into a better neighborhood,'” she explained.

During the week of New Year’s, she and her husband took a vacation to Ibiza to escape the cold temperatures back home. It was a relaxing and invigorating trip, and she shared photos on social media to keep her friends, family, and co-workers in the loop of how her vacation was going.

“My sister commented that I shouldn’t flaunt my life when there are people in my own family struggling to get by. I texted her and told her not to post petty comments on my social media where my co-workers can see,” she shared.

