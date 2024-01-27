She Got Her Husband’s Sister Arrested For Driving Drunk With Kids In The Car, So She’s Sitting In Jail Since Nobody Can Come Up With The $1,000 Bail Money

This woman is married, and her husband’s sister, 29, has four kids from three different fathers. His sister is a single mother with full custody of all four of her children. Unfortunately, his sister struggles with alcoholism.

Way too often, his sister drops her children off at daycare on days when she’s not working so that she can go out to bars, get wasted, and meet new men to date. His sister is constantly dating, and when one relationship fizzles out, she immediately moves on to another man.

“She drinks and drives with her children in the car. She claims it’s not that serious because she’s tipsy when she drives, and she is a better driver tipsy than sober!” she said.

She despises her husband’s sister, who she believes is a horrible human being. Along with drinking and driving, his sister also mistreats animals.

“She is a backyard breeder. She was starving the mama dog because she didn’t have time to take care of stupid dogs when she had a job and kids to take care of (THESE ARE HER WORDS). The mama dog died during labor, and more than half the litter didn’t make it, either,” she explained.

Before the pregnant dog tragically passed away, her husband’s sister never took her to the vet. After the dog gave birth, she sold the puppies that survived. This situation is what caused her to despise her sister-in-law the most.

One day, she had enough of her sister-in-law’s reckless behavior, so she filmed proof of her driving intoxicated with her kids in the car, and she called the cops. She provided them with her sister-in-law’s license plate number and details about where she was going so that they could catch up with her and investigate.

The cops caught up with her sister-in-law, tested her blood alcohol level, and arrested her. Child Protective Services also took the children away.

Her sister-in-law is now sitting in the county jail, and no one in the family has been able to come up with the $1,000 in bail, but her mother-in-law and her husband’s other sister are trying to get the money together. So far, there’s been no word on when CPS would give back her sister-in-law’s children.

