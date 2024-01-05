She Got Into Trouble With Her Sister After Telling Her The Baby Name She Picked Was Weird

Have you ever had a relative or close friend choose a baby name that was so bizarre or odd-sounding that you felt like you had to say something about it?

One woman recently got into trouble with her younger sister after telling her the name she chose for her unborn daughter was weird.

She’s 36-years-old and is married with two young daughters. Her 24-year-old sister Shaelyn and her fiancé Anthony are expecting their first child together in February.

It will be a baby girl, and she’s very excited, as her sister’s always wanted to be a mom, and she can’t wait to become an aunt.

However, the excitement for the baby has recently been clouded by some drama over the name Shaelyn and Anthony picked out.

“Both my sister and her fiancé had previously decided to keep their daughter’s name private, but they recently decided it was time to share the name with both my family and his family,” she explained.

“My sister recently shared the name with us in our family group chat, and they want to name their daughter Araya Sunshine Heavenly Olivia.”

The baby girl will have Anthony’s last name, with her first name being Araya Sunshine, and her middle name will be Heavenly Olivia.

At first, she thought her sister was joking when she revealed the large, rather unique name. But then, she realized her sister was being dead serious.

