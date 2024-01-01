She Got Very Close With Her Elderly Neighbor, And Then She Learned He’s A Registered Offender

A little less than two years ago, this 24-year-old girl purchased her home, and it came along with a pretty big backyard.

She then found out that her 82-year-old neighbor, Richard, had been mowing the lawn for the previous owners of her home.

Now, she didn’t own a lawn mower, and although she thought Richard seemed scary, she allowed him to continue mowing the lawn for her.

She didn’t speak to Richard a lot, but she did bake him things to thank him for mowing her lawn, as he wouldn’t accept money from her.

“About 4 months ago, my friend brought a mutual friend (23F), Beth, to my house,” she explained.

“On the way over, she recognized the street because she helped care for a man on my street. It turns out that the man was my neighbor on the lawn mower.”

“She insisted that I get to know him because he is a very sweet man who just needs some love. I started going to his house to chat and found out that he is an absolute sweetheart with a dark past.”

Richard never disclosed that many details about his past, though he did mention to her that he struggled with alcoholism. Two decades ago, Richard’s mom passed away, and he promptly stopped drinking.

For Christmas, Richard asked her and her family to come to his house for dinner, and they all had a wonderful time. She characterizes Richard as caring, spunky, and always willing to learn new things.

