She Had To Uninvite Her Best Friend From Her Wedding, Since She Used To Date Her Fiancé And Kept Making Uncomfortable Jokes

It’s uncomfortable when a friend dates someone you briefly dated, but at the end of the day, expressing how you feel is important instead of being passive-aggressive.

One woman recently had to uninvite her friend, who briefly dated her fiancé before she met him, from her wedding because she wouldn’t stop making uncomfortable jokes about their relationship.

She’s 26 and has known her 27-year-old friend, Izzy since they were little. When they were kids, she and Izzy were super close. They remained close in college but began drifting apart on and off after graduating.

Right after graduation, when Izzy was 23, she began dating a guy named Jake. They only went on a few dates, and Izzy eventually broke things off because she wasn’t interested in a serious relationship with him. She had never heard about Izzy’s relationship with Jake because Izzy was dating many guys at the time.

About a year later, she and Izzy became close again because they decided to move in together. While rooming with Izzy, she decided to go on a few dates, and lo and behold, she met Jake, unaware he had dated Izzy in the past.

“When I showed her his picture, she recognized him and told me about her dates with him,” she recalled.

“Friendships were more important to me than any guy back then, so I asked her if it was okay to date him because I liked him a lot. She said she had no problem and joked about it never turning into a relationship.”

However, she and Jake became very serious very quickly. She soon learned that Jake was her soulmate and eventually decided to move in with him, making her and Izzy drift apart again.

Before she and Jake eventually got engaged, Izzy would continue to joke about their relationship whenever she saw her, dismissing how serious they were about each other. Izzy would joke about how she didn’t expect her and Jake to be so close, and she used to think her jokes were funny.

