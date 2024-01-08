She Has Suffered From Excruciating Headaches Ever Since She Was A Child, And Then She Was Finally Diagnosed With Chronic Daily Migraine

If you’ve ever had a migraine, you know how painful it can be.

When I have a migraine, I can hardly imagine doing anything other than laying in bed with the blinds shut and the lights off. Could you imagine having to live with migraines every day?

That’s what life is like for someone with chronic daily migraines. One TikTok user has been sharing her journey with chronic migraines and telling stories of how she finally received a diagnosis and how she copes with them.

Amelia (@ameliasmigraineworld) is a young Australian woman who has been dealing with excruciatingly painful migraines since she was only 11-years-old.

She remembers her first migraine as clear as day.

“I had no idea what was wrong with me,” Amelia says in one of her TikTok videos.

“I was supposed to go to my netball grand finals, and instead, I was in a dark room, crying in pain.

Since that day, I have been in basically the same amount of pain when that migraine started. It basically never stopped.”

Amelia then had to wait five years before finally being diagnosed with chronic daily migraines and receiving proper forms of treatment. She was turned down by several doctors who dismissed her symptoms.

