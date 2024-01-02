She Informed Her Husband That If He Wants Her To Be A Housewife, He Needs To Fork Over Half Of His Company

This 35-year-old woman and her husband, who is the same age as her, have been married for the last six years.

They have two young children together right now, and they have a baby they are expecting as well.

Not that long ago, her husband brought up her being a housewife and quitting her job. She honestly wasn’t alright with that idea at all, however.

“I was very disturbed by that, but he explained that it was better for our family and children since he can afford a very good living,” she said.

“After a few weeks of thinking, I told him that I would agree, but only if I get 1/2 his company. He was surprised by this, but I explained further that the more I stay at home, the less chance I would have to find a well-paying job should we ever divorce because I would have less merits, while he would stay making more money each year.”

“So I want half of the company. If we never divorce, which is the goal of all marriages, then it wouldn’t matter, but should it end, it would be the price of me staying home and raising our children so he could be less worried and stressed out (his words, that he would be less anxious and stressed out if he knew they were with me rather than with strangers in daycare or nannies).”

Her husband makes ten times more than she does, and he started his company right after he graduated from college at 23-years-old.

It seriously scares her to go from making her own money to making absolutely nothing, and she thinks there’s nothing wrong with wanting some kind of reassurance and safety net.

She attempted to discuss this sensitive topic with her friends, who think she’s a jerk for expecting her husband to fork over half of his company in exchange for her being a housewife.

