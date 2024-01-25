She Just Discovered Her Fiancé Cheated On Her With A Guy

This 31-year-old woman has been with her 32-year-old fiancé for close to a decade now, and they have a 3-year-old daughter together.

Not too long ago, her fiancé revealed to her that he was interested in men, and she said that was not something she was down to explore with him.

That being said, she mentioned she was not going to hold her fiancé back in any way and that he should find out what exactly he wants.

To be clear, she told her fiancé that they could go on a break in order for him to find out what was best for him, as she didn’t want him to do anything in secret or behind her back.

He insisted he did not want them to break up and only wanted to be with her, so she accepted that, and they moved on from the conversation.

As time wore on, she grew suspicious of her fiancé, as he made various comments about guys, and some of them were their friends.

Yesterday evening, one of her closest friends called her on her way home from work to say that her fiancé has been sending her inappropriate messages on social media.

She confronted her fiancé with the evidence, and then she dug through his phone to see what else he was up to.

It was then that she discovered something beyond her wildest dreams: her fiancé had sent steamy photos and texts to a guy they both went to high school with and who lives in their neighborhood.

