She Just Found Out That Her Husband Of 25 Years Has Been Wanted For Fraud In Multiple Countries, And Now She Isn’t Sure If Their Entire Marriage Was Built On Lies

This 54-year-old woman and her now-husband, Bill, 52, first met at a school reunion they both attended in their late 20s. They were introduced to each other by some of their friends at the reunion.

Once they’d been dating for a while, she got pregnant with their first child, and they got married shortly after learning about the pregnancy. She and Bill went on to have two more children.

Not long ago, they celebrated their silver anniversary, and their 25-year marriage has been filled with love and happiness. Recently, their oldest child, Tina, got married to the love of her life, who she has been in love with since they were both kids. She and Bill were thrilled for the two of them.

Over the years, she and her children have had a close bond, so Tina invited her and her husband’s sister, Pamela, to her bachelorette party. Like at other bachelorette parties, everyone was drinking a lot at Tina’s party.

Since she doesn’t like how she feels and behaves when she’s too intoxicated, she chose to only have a couple of drinks that night.

“I wanted to keep my composure as the responsible mother of the bride. In comparison, Pamela was not so responsible. Only after a few shots did she become clearly intoxicated, and that’s when she told me about Bill’s history. Apparently, all these years, my husband had been wanted for fraud in multiple countries, and no one had considered telling me, his own wife,” she said.

For two and a half decades, Bill, Pamela, and his other sister hid this information from her. She was grateful that, finally, Pamela chose to come clean while she was intoxicated.

Even though Pamela was so inebriated, she made sure to speak quietly so no one else around would hear the conversation that they were having as they sat alone at a table.

“Now, this is the problem I’m left with: If he has kept this from me all these years, how many other secrets are there? Was our entire marriage built on lies?” she wondered.

