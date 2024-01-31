She Keeps Ending Up On Dates With Guys Who Throw Their Money Around, And She Doesn’t Find This Attractive

This 37-year-old woman admits that she has felt attracted to men who feel the need to throw their money around as a way of getting women to like them.

Sadly in her dating life, she encounters guys like this a ton of the time. She thinks it may have something to do with her living in Los Angeles.

Her location is all about money and materialism, and she knows this is influencing the guys she’s finding.

“But even the average Joe men seem to have this mindset that in order to catch a girl, he has to show off his money (which he could be exaggerating) and throw out incentives like expensive purses and fancy dinners,” she explained.

“It’s not to say I don’t like the finer things in life. However, I don’t really live my life by it. I like going out to a nice dinner every once in a while, but I’ve never really been obsessed with designer things like bags, wallets, watches, etc. I know a lot of people are, though.”

The only luxury shopping she’s really indulged in was purchasing two lovely little handbags from a designer outlet.

If she does find something she wants to buy, she pays for it with her own money, though nothing that expensive or fancy ever catches her eye.

She characterizes herself as earthy and into nature. She dreams of being able to afford to purchase a tiny home for herself in the future; that’s how not into materialism she is.

“A lot of people tell me I’m really naturally beautiful,” she said. “I’ve never had any work done on myself, but I guess because of the way I look (not dress) that men assume, or maybe they assume this with all women, that I and every other woman want to be spoiled with money and material objects.”

