She Kicked Her Housekeeper Out After She Helped Herself To A Special Cake She Purchased For Her Daughter

This 24-year-old woman is married to her 28-year-old husband, and together they have a 4-year-old daughter named Alaia.

She and her husband work a ton of hours, but luckily, she is able to work from home with a lot of frequency.

She noticed her house really needed to be cleaned, so she reached out to an agency and arranged to have a girl come over and clean for a rate of $40 an hour.

The housekeeper named Eva, arrived at her house to clean, and she was surprised that she brought her 8-year-old little sister along with her.

She questioned Eva about why she thought it was ok to bring her sister, and Eva stated there was nobody else to babysit her so she had to come too.

“I wasn’t very pleased but assumed she didn’t have a choice and didn’t say anything,” she explained.

“I showed Eva the playroom of my daughter and said it was to be cleaned as well, and her sister started staring around the room, touching all the toys. I again didn’t say anything.”

Eva got to work, and she went into her bedroom to get ready to buy a special cake for Alaia as well as pick her up from school that day.

Suddenly, she heard a loud noise coming from Alaia’s playroom, and she ran down the hall to see what it was.

