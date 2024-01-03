She Kicked Her Husband Out After He Got His Friend Pregnant, And While She Still Loves Him, She Just Can’t Trust Him Anymore

This 27-year-old woman and her husband, 29, started dating when they were in high school. He and a woman named Lily, 28, are friends, but they don’t get together much because Lily is engaged.

She never felt like she had a reason to be concerned about her husband’s friendship with Lily. Their relationship always felt stable and secure. Plus, they have a 6-year-old daughter together, who is the light of her life.

Recently, she brought her daughter over to a friend’s house so that they could have a sleepover. She got along really well with the friend’s mother, so the two of them hung out drinking wine and chatting the entire night, and she ended up falling asleep at the woman’s house.

While she stayed over at her daughter’s friend’s house, her husband was at their house and spent the night alone.

Several weeks after the sleepover, she arrived home from work to find her husband and Lily sitting on the couch together, clearly waiting to talk to her.

“My husband kisses me and says that he loves me. Then, Lily says she is pregnant. I asked her how far along she was, and she said about four weeks,” she said.

“I, being the idiot I am, asked if her fiancé knew. She said no because it wasn’t his child. I got confused, and then my husband started apologizing. Whenever I’m upset, I tend to get violent.”

In a rage, she shoved her husband onto the floor, screaming for him to pack up his stuff and get out. He pleaded with her, asking if he could at least tell her what happened.

According to her husband, he was lonely on the night that she slept over at her daughter’s friend’s house, so he talked to Lily, and she stopped by to watch a movie.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.