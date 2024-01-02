She Kicked Her Sister-In-Law Out Of Her Wedding For Throwing Her Wedding Cake In Her Face As A “Prank”

This woman’s sister-in-law, 16, has a blast pranking people. Her sister-in-law often hid her phone from her, and one time, she pranked her by pretending she broke her TV. She has always been amused by these pretty harmless pranks in the past.

However, her sister-in-law’s pranks began to cross the line. Once, she was about to leave to head to a very important work meeting, but she didn’t know where her car keys were.

She and her sister-in-law searched high and low with no luck. Her sister-in-law assured her that she had no clue where her keys were.

“I had to call my now-husband to ask him to pick me up and drive me to my work. It took him 30 minutes to come, and I ended up late for the meeting. Anyway, when I got home, my sister-in-law laughed and told me she hid my car key. My husband yelled at her, and she apologized,” she said.

After the incident, she and her sister-in-law were able to maintain a friendship moving forward, but her sister-in-law definitely took the prank way too far.

Eventually, she and her husband got married, and it was a magical day. Once the ceremony ended, they had the reception and danced up a storm.

“I was having the time of my life. When we were about to cut the cake, my sister-in-law picked it up, threw it at me, and then broke out laughing. Everyone gave her nasty looks, my mother-in-law and father-in-law yelled at her, and I just told her to get out,” she explained.

Her sister-in-law didn’t say sorry for her behavior, and after the chaos, her husband helped her get the cake off of her face. She didn’t allow the cake-throwing craziness to ruin her wedding.

The following day, her sister-in-law told her that she had been overdramatic when she kicked her out for throwing the cake in her face. Her sister-in-law used the excuse, “‘It’s just a prank,'” and called her a jerk for how she reacted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.