She Lives In Toronto And Came Across A Wild $900 Shared Bedroom Rental Offer Online Where The Renter Would Be Forced To Share One Queen Size Bed With A Stranger

For years now, we’ve known that renting an apartment or room in a major city is a big expense.

A lot of people eventually start to believe that living in a big city is simply not worth the price, while others will look through every resource they can to find that living situation that will work and make them city people.

One of those resources is online apartment listings in Facebook groups, where people will search for roommates or someone to take over their apartment’s lease. However, those groups aren’t all sunshine and rainbows; you can see some pretty wacky stuff listed on them.

Anya Ettinger (@aserealty), a Toronto-based realtor, recently shared one of the craziest room rental posts users have ever seen. It involves a shared queen-size bed and a $900 expense.

“Just when you thought the Toronto rental market couldn’t get any worse, it did,” says Anya at the start of her video.

In her video, behind Anya, is a screenshot of a Facebook post for a “shared bedroom in a lake-facing downtown condo” for $900 a month.

Already, $900 sounds like a lot for a shared bedroom. But hey, if it’s a beautiful lake-facing condo, it might be worth it, right? The answer to that question is no.

As Anya continues to read the Facebook post, it gets worse.

“Looking for an easy-going female to share the master bedroom and one queen-sized bed,” is written in the post.

