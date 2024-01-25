She Lost Her Engagement Ring, And Her Fiancé Wants Her To Buy A New One

In a few short months, this 24-year-old girl will be getting married to her 30-year-old fiancé. Quite sadly, she wound up losing her engagement ring some time ago, and she still feels completely devasted about it.

Losing the ring truly was an accident. She left it somewhere, and once she realized she had done that, she drove for close to an hour back to the place she was last.

Although she searched far and wide for her ring, it had already vanished by the time she went to try to find it.

Recently, she was talking about wedding rings with her fiancé, who expressed wanting to get wedding bands that match.

“I declined that idea because he was interested in getting a plain ring, and I would prefer to wear something prettier,” she explained.

“I said I would prefer if he gave me a bridal set because then it’s like I have an engagement ring again, plus a wedding band and it would be cheaper for the most part.”

“He did not like the idea at all. He said he would rather I get back my old engagement ring since it has sentimental value and get matching wedding bands.”

What her fiancé means by this is that he expects her to buy a replacement engagement ring that looks exactly like the one he bought for her; with her own money.

Anyway, she’s not interested in getting a plane jane wedding band, so she informed her fiancé that she will be going ahead with buying a pretty set, which she will happily pay for with her own money.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.