She Made A Disabled Woman Wait For Her To Finish Changing Her Child In A Handicap Bathroom

This woman took a road trip with her family not that long ago, and she has two little kids. Her oldest is three-years-old, and her youngest is 10-months-old.

Her youngest is prone to getting diaper rashes, so while they were on their trip and she noticed her youngest needed a diaper change, she pulled the car over so she could use a rest stop and get him cleaned up.

She walked into the bathroom of the rest stop and noticed that only one of the stalls had a table for changing kids, and it was located in the handicap stall.

Someone was in that specific stall, so she patiently waited in front of it so she could change her son’s diaper.

“Just as the stall became available, a woman in a wheelchair came into the bathroom and asked that I wait for her to use the bathroom before I use it since she is in a wheelchair,” she explained.

“I had been waiting for about five minutes for the stall. My son had a dirty diaper that needed to be changed. He was crying and irritable at that point.”

“I told the woman that, unfortunately, the only stall in this bathroom that has a changing table is the handicap stall, and I have been waiting for five minutes to change my son.”

She promised to be fast, and so she walked into the stall with her son. As she was in the stall, she could clearly hear the woman telling everyone else in the restroom that she was being nasty and discriminatory over stealing the bathroom stall from her.

She was quick to change her son’s diaper, and she was in the stall for about two minutes or so. As she was done, she opened the door to leave and said to the disabled woman that she was free to use the area.

