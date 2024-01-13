She Made Her Stepdaughter Cry When She Screamed At The Little Girl For Cutting Up A Baby Onesie To Fit A Teddy Bear After Their House Flooded And They Lost All Of Her Baby’s Clothing

This woman has an amazing, smart 12-year-old stepdaughter named Hannah. Her only issue with Hannah is her lack of respect for her authority and boundaries. Hannah sometimes acts a bit spoiled.

“If you tell her no, it’s met with, ‘Actually, you’re going to say yes because I’m a princess,’ and she laughs when she says it, so I think she’s joking, but she’s actually serious,” she said.

Once Hannah realizes she won’t change her mind, she rolls her eyes before marching to her room and ignoring her. Luckily, though, Hannah is a wonderful and well-behaved girl besides that.

About two weeks ago, there was a ton of flooding in Maine, where she and her family live. Their house is next to a river, and their first floor was filled with high water levels. Nothing on the second floor was damaged, but everything in all the rooms on the first floor (including the living room, nursery, bedroom, and kitchen) was ruined.

In addition, a lot of her husband’s deeply sentimental and meaningful belongings were ruined, including his brother’s urn and his mother’s paintings. His guitars, gaming consoles, and $8,000 worth of electronics were also destroyed due to the flooding. She didn’t lose many items besides some of her drawings.

Due to all of the flooding, they had to stay elsewhere and wait for the flooding to stop. Once they returned home to inspect the water damage, there was a ton of black mold all over the place. She and her husband have a 3-month-old daughter, and all of her clothes were unsalvageable, so they had to start purchasing an entire new wardrobe for her.

Because they’d been spending so much to stay in a hotel for the time being, they were strapped for cash, and they had already been financially struggling before the flooding.

“We reached out to local churches, and thankfully, we were given a small bag of clothes and diaper help for our daughter, but my husband and I have been handwashing the two sets of clothes we have for ourselves. Insurance hasn’t kicked in yet, but we did finally get a voucher provided by the state for our hotel stay and food, so we are slowly starting to get better financially,” she explained.

The church that provided them with clothing gave them four outfits and two onesies, and Hannah has been sneaking these clothes and putting them on her dolls and stuffed animals. No matter how often she and her husband have told Hannah to stop doing this, she hasn’t listened. They’ve given Hannah this same lecture anywhere from eight to 10 times.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.