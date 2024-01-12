She Made The Receptionist At Her Doctor’s Office Cry After She Confronted Her About Messing Up Her Appointment Time

Have you ever had a doctor tell you they saw something during an exam they needed to run further tests on?

It happens to many of us, and even though things turn out alright most of the time, it’s a very scary and stressful moment. It can be even more stressful when you’re not in the best-running doctor’s office.

One woman recently went in for a biopsy and had to confront the doctor’s office receptionist after she messed up her appointment time.

She’s 28-years-old and was panicked when her doctors told her there were some abnormalities during her latest exam that they needed to run more tests on, as they thought she might’ve had cancerous tumors.

“Obviously, this was not a pleasant surprise, but they have been really great so far about getting all of my tests lined up so we can have some kind of game plan in place,” she explained.

“Yesterday, I had a biopsy scheduled. I received a text from the clinic in advance confirming my appointment time and all the various details around fasting and whatnot.”

“My husband and I made sure we arrived half an hour in advance in case there was paperwork or anything of the like, and I was all checked in with reception.”

Her doctor took her back for her biopsy at what she thought was her actual appointment time, and everything went smoothly.

But then, when she was leaving, her doctor made a remark and asked her to call the office to let them know if she was ever going to be two hours late again so that no one would be inconvenienced.

