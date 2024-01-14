She Married Her Sister’s Ex-Boyfriend, And Her Sister Won’t Stop Telling Everyone That She Stole Him

A couple of months ago, this 27-year-old woman married her now-husband, Greg, 29, with whom she had been in a relationship for four years. They worked in the same office, and she eventually developed strong feelings for him. She got the impression that Greg felt the same way about her, so she decided to bring this up with her sister, Alicia, 29.

“Alicia and Greg had dated in middle school when they were both 13-ish, and because it had been so long and at such a young age, I didn’t think there would be an issue, but I still wanted to check. I didn’t want to accidentally start dating some long-lost love of her life or something, so I thought I would clear the air by asking,” she said.

When she told Alicia about her feelings for Greg, Alicia seemed a little stunned since she probably hadn’t anticipated hearing about a boy she dated when she was 13 after all these years. However, once she explained the situation, Alicia told her that she didn’t mind if she tried to see if the situation with Greg went anywhere.

In her view, it felt as if Alicia permitted her to date Greg if he was interested in pursuing it. So, she thanked Alicia, and they went about their lives. Eventually, she and Greg started dating. For the majority of her and Greg’s relationship, Alicia seemed supportive and never voiced any problems with the two of them dating. Throughout all of their anniversaries and big life events together, Alicia always expressed how thrilled she was for them.

Over time, she met Greg’s family, and they were also a little shocked by the history of Alicia dating Greg in middle school, but besides that, no one had any problems with the relationship. After she and Greg got engaged, she asked Alicia to be one of her bridesmaids, and she happily accepted and was thrilled for her and Greg.

From her perspective, it didn’t matter that Alicia and Greg dated when they were in middle school, and she barely thought about it because it didn’t seem prevalent. Plus, Alicia was married by the time she and Greg were engaged, so she assumed that Alicia had no problem with the situation.

On Christmas, she and Greg were celebrating with her family, and at first, everything was going well. Things took a turn, though, when Alicia started handing everyone the gifts that she bought them. Normally, they don’t make it a tradition to purchase individualized gifts for one another every Christmas.

Her family members don’t usually buy extravagant gifts for people they’re not too close with. They’ve agreed on this so that in-laws don’t feel bad if they don’t receive thoughtful gifts, and they don’t want any cousins to feel bad if they don’t receive sentimental presents. Their goal is to make sure that no one feels left out.

While she was planning her wedding, Alicia mentioned that she was hoping to buy her something great to give her for Christmas since it was her first holiday season being married. She was surprised that Alicia wanted to do this, but she was appreciative. However, on Christmas Day, Alicia gave everyone else in the family gifts and excluded her.

