She Matched With A Guy Who Asked Her Out To Lunch, But As Soon As He Saw Her In Person, He Ditched Their Date, And Her Heart Shattered

What is it called when an online match blocks you before a date? Is that just next-level ghosting, or what?

TikToker Bri (@brianna_sage) is talking about how a guy who asked her out to lunch ended up pulling a disappearing act after he saw her in person.

“I don’t go on a lot of first dates. I’m very insecure about myself. All my friends know it; all my family members know it,” she began the video.

In spite of her fears, she decided to be bold and agreed to go out to lunch after being asked out by a guy she matched with on a dating app.

On the day of the date, things went awry. She suggested that they meet outside in front of the restaurant before going in.

When she arrived, she texted him to let him know she was at the restaurant. He was already there, and she saw him standing near the corner of the building. He leaned back to look over at her as she was getting ready to leave her car.

Once he caught a glimpse of her, he immediately started walking in the opposite direction and pretended like he was talking on the phone.

Then, he disappeared from view. “My heart literally shattered,” said Bri as she recalled the hurtful moment.

Later, she discovered that he had unmatched her on the app the second he ran away and ditched their date.

