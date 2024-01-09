She Moved 1,000 Miles For A New Job And Even Worked There For A Full Week Before The Company Informed Her That She Was Never Actually Hired

Many people, at some point in their lives, choose to pick up everything and move to a different state or country for work.

It’s a great excuse to get out of your comfort zone and start a new chapter of your life. But can you imagine moving to a new state for a new job, working for a week, then being told you were never actually hired?

This happened to one woman who recently went viral after telling the story of her nightmare job experience on TikTok.

Camryn Spina (@camrynspina) is 24-years-old and had a whirlwind of a job loss experience not long after graduating college in 2022. She moved from Florida to Virginia for a new job that she was told she never actually was hired for after one week of working.

This summer, Camryn found a job listing online she was very interested in and applied to it. She had an awesome virtual interview with the man who would be her boss if she got the position, which was located in Virginia.

After their successful interview, Camryn’s potential new boss asked if she’d be willing to travel to Virginia for a follow-up on-site interview.

“They rented me a car, I got there, [and] the interview lasted for five hours on location,” explains Camryn in her TIkTok video.

“So, [the] same thing as the first interview, we just couldn’t shut up, we really enjoyed talking about the job. It was really exciting.”

At the end of the in-person interview, the boss told Camryn it was “no question” that he’d like to hire her for the position. After taking some time to think about the logistics of relocating, Camryn decided to accept the job. Her new boss told her to send all her information to their HR department to get her all set with onboarding information, and she excitedly complied.

