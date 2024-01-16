She Moved Out Of Her House And Is Telling Her Husband She’ll Come Back When His Daughter Leaves

When this woman was 32-year-old, she got married to her 47-year-old husband. Her husband has a daughter named Trudi, who was 22 when they got married, and now Trudi is 36.

As for her, she has two children of her own who are currently out of the house and attending college.

From the beginning, Trudi despised her, and that was alright. She knew Trudi was an adult with a mom of her own.

Speaking of Trudi’s mom, her husband and Trudi’s mom had been divorced for six years when she came along. But things with Trudi have not improved at all over the years.

“We live in a city with lots of tourism, so it was an easy decision to keep my apartment and do short-term rentals when my kids and I moved in with my husband,” she explained.

“We also use it for out-of-town guests. Trudi and her husband ran into some financial problems last year. Trudi and her family of four moved in with us. We agreed that after the holidays, I would stop taking reservations for my apartment, and they could move in there.”

“They would sign a lease, and we would “rent” it to them without collecting rent so they could build up rental history and money.”

It was last October that Trudi and her family moved in, and their living situation quickly turned into an absolute nightmare.

Trudi does not help around the house at all, and Trudi’s kids don’t either. As for Trudi’s husband, he’s constantly working to support their family, and when he gets home from work, he’s wiped out.

