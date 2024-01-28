She Mysteriously Vanished After Walking Away From A Campground: Her Car Was Later Discovered Abandoned, And Her Belongings Were Found Neatly Stacked In A Park

Delecia Waddy, a 24-year-old woman from Richmond, Virginia, hasn’t been seen since 2017. After walking away from a campground, she mysteriously vanished, and her family has continued searching for answers ever since.

It all began on March 9, 2017, an overcast morning in Richmond, when Delecia published a strange post on social media at 5:00 a.m. From her Facebook account, she wrote, “It’s never too late to do the right thing. Don’t get discouraged. Speaking to myself also.”

Later that morning, around 9:30 a.m., Delecia was seen at an apartment complex known as Newbridge Village Apartments in Richmond. According to surveillance camera footage, she got into her silver Ford Explorer SUV and drove away from the complex.

Then, she visited Camp Wilderness, an amusement park in Doswell, Virginia. However, it was when Delecia went to inquire about a cabin rate at the lodging area at 11:30 a.m. that things went awry.

According to Delecia’s mother, Felecia Waddy, the 24-year-old wanted to negotiate a lodging rate to stay at the campground.

“She went in to negotiate a cabin, is what I was told by the rep there, and they haggled back and forth about a price and couldn’t agree on it,” Felecia said.

“So, she walked away and sat down, the lady said. She said she thought about calling the authorities but just chalked it up to Delecia maybe having a bad day.”

After Delecia exited the lodging area, she reportedly walked down Route 30 eastward and headed into Caroline County. This was the last time anyone saw or heard from her.

It wasn’t until the following morning of March 10, 2017, that Delecia’s SUV was discovered running yet abandoned outside of Hanover, Virginia. The car had a full tank of gas and was in fine condition.

