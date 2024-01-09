She No Longer Wants Her Husband In The Delivery Room, Since He Isn’t Attracted To Her

In a couple of weeks, this 29-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband will be welcoming their first child into the world.

She got pregnant quite unexpectedly, but they are both elated to be parents and are looking forward to this new journey together.

She and her husband have talked about who should be in the delivery room with her, and they agreed that he would be there to support her through the birth.

“Some context – He has always been very sweet and caring,” she explained. “It took a little bit of communication and adapting to each other’s needs, but he’s now very, very supportive and always makes sure my needs are met.”

“I was more than happy with him being in the delivery room with me during what I’d consider one of the scariest times of my life, and [I] wanted him to experience seeing his daughter take her first breath. This was before our conversation last night.”

Lately, she and her husband have not been doing well in the physical department, though that never was a problem for them back when they first got together.

She always believed they were compatible in the bedroom, but over the course of the last year, things have changed in a bad way.

Initially, her husband ascribed this to him being stressed out, but then he insisted money was the root of the problem.

Following that, her husband reasoned that his health was the issue, and she took his word for everything. She had no reason not to believe what he was saying.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.