She Opened Up About Not Being Nearly As Close To Her Brother As Other Sibling Relationships Are Portrayed In Pop Culture, And Countless People Online Could Relate

Have you ever watched a show or a movie based on a family and felt envious of the characters’ close relationships with their siblings?

One TikTok user recently went viral after talking about how she and her sibling aren’t nearly as close as other siblings in the media are portrayed, and many people could relate.

Armani (@_armani_chardonnay_) is a lifestyle TikTok content creator, and she recently started a conversation regarding realistic sibling relationships after making a video in November about how different her relationship with her brother is compared to the ones she sees in the media.

At the beginning of her video, Armani talks about how, in a lot of television shows and movies, siblings usually start as bickering enemies but eventually grow together and become best friends who are super close and protect one another.

Additionally, Armani has seen a lot of people on social media apps express so much love for their siblings, posting about how close they are and how they’d die for them.

“Am I the only one who does not have that relationship with their sibling?” asks Armani in her video.

Armani explains that she and her brother hardly reach out to one another, don’t see each other often, and weren’t even close as kids.

“We weren’t even friends; we were just forced to live with each other,” says Armani.

“I can’t tell you my brother’s favorite color, I can’t tell you his favorite movie, I can’t tell you his favorite car. I can’t tell you anything about my brother. He’s never really let me in.”

