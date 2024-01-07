She Realized That Her Boyfriend Knows Practically Nothing About Her, So She Wants To Break Up With Him

This 35-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is 36, for three years, and according to her, their relationship has been “alright” for the most part.

They don’t currently live together, but her boyfriend goes over to her place most evenings.

“Needless to say, we spend a considerable amount of time together,” she said.

But, throughout this past holiday season, she started having some epiphanies that her boyfriend really just didn’t seem involved or know her as a person.

For instance, while packing up the last of the Christmas gifts that she bought for his family, she realized that her boyfriend had absolutely no involvement in the shopping. Then, when it came time to prepare for their New Year’s Eve gathering, she had the same realization: her boyfriend hadn’t helped whatsoever.

“Why am I always the one to remember everyone’s preferences, likes, and needs? When was the last time someone thought about me and what I’d like? I couldn’t remember,” she admitted.

That’s why, just the other night, she decided to ask her boyfriend what his favorite food was, and she answered before he even had a chance to respond. At that point, her boyfriend just smiled at her and told her that she was correct.

Then, she moved on– asking about other facts about his family, his preferences, and where he was born. Again, she got every single question right.

Afterward, she turned the focus of the conversation over to herself, asking her boyfriend what kind of job she had, what she earned a PhD in, and where she was born.

