She Redecorated Her Boyfriend’s Entire Apartment, But Some People Believe She Stripped The Place Of Her Boyfriend’s Personality And Made It “Cold”

These days, many women have gone online to boast about how they’ve given their boyfriends or husbands ‘makeovers’ and will post pictures of their man’s style progression before and after they’ve started dating them.

But have you ever seen a girlfriend renovate her boyfriend’s entire home?

One woman recently went viral for posting before and after pictures and videos after she renovated her boyfriend’s apartment. However, viewers were not at all impressed with the results, and she’s now being accused of stripping his home of his personality.

Emma Ganzarain (@emmaganzarain) is a 26-year-old TikTok content creator living in Norway.

Emma posted several videos of her boyfriend’s apartment between October and November before and after she had it completely renovated and redecorated.

Before Emma got to work on her boyfriend’s apartment, one can see in the photos from her most viral video regarding the renovation that the apartment, while it may not have been considered impeccable in terms of interior design, had a fairly warm vibe to it.

There were hints of burgundy and navy spread throughout the apartment through furniture, pillows, and artwork. Wooden floors seemed to take over most of the apartment, and light fixtures radiated warm, almost orange tones.

Bits of personal decor items were spread throughout the apartment, like a horse statue in the living room window and some artwork around the kitchen dining table.

When Emma began redecorating, she seemed to go in with a much more minimalist vision.

After Emma finished working, most of her boyfriend’s home furniture was switched to beige and cream colors. The pink center light fixture in the living room was changed to a harsher white light fixture.

