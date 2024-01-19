She Said To Her Brother It Was “Tacky” Of Him To Try To Turn Her Graduation Party Into His Engagement Party

After many years of difficult work, this 25-year-old woman just graduated from medical school. Her parents were so excited for her, so they decided to throw her an enormous party to celebrate such a major milestone in her life.

Her big brother Matt came to her party, along with his girlfriend, whom he has been with for the last three years.

“During the party, Matt pulled me aside and asked if he could use the opportunity to announce his engagement to his girlfriend in front of the whole family,” she explained.

“I felt bad, but I told Matt, “I’m sorry, but I have to say no. This is my graduation party to celebrate the culmination of years of work and I don’t want the focus shifted.”

“It’s a beautiful thing, and of course, the rest of the party people would be all about him and his (soon-to-be) fiancée. I don’t think it’s fair to do it on my celebration.”

Completing medical school has absolutely exhausted her, and she didn’t want Matt to steal away her spotlight.

All she did over the last couple of months of medical school was work herself to the bone and study nonstop.

She cried a lot and broke down, too, and Matt is aware of how much she struggled to get through it all.

So, after she told Matt he couldn’t turn her graduation party into his engagement party, he got mad at her and said she was out to steal his thunder and that she’s envious.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.