She Says That If You Spend Time Thinking About If You’re Secretly A Bad Person, Chances Are You’re Actually A “Decent Human Being”

There are a lot of people on this planet who struggle with anxiety and intrusive thoughts that get us all worked up for no good reason.

Over the last few years, this kind of anxious thinking has been discussed on social media. Like ‘friendship anxiety,’ for instance, which often triggers false beliefs that your friends are mad at you or hate you for no reason. You can read our article about friendship anxiety here!

Another intrusive thought people often have is that they’re a bad person. Sometimes, guilt can push us over the edge, and if we make one small mistake, we begin to question our character and whether or not we’re a good person.

Thankfully, a sweet TikTok content creator made a video to put those thoughts at ease.

Tara (@trustandthrive) is a ‘therapist trainee’ who makes great videos about mental health and self-care. Recently, she decided to remind her viewers to stop overthinking whether they’re good people.

“If you spend most of your time thinking about whether or not you are secretly, like, a terrible, mean person and have fooled everyone around you [into thinking] that you are a good person when really, you’re not, then you likely are a decent human being,” says Tara.

Tara then explains that people who are actually terrible and mean don’t take precious time out of their day to reflect on whether or not they’ve hurt people around them.

Cruel and selfish people often don’t think twice about the cruel and selfish things they’ve done.

“You’re okay,” says Tara.

