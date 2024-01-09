She Says The Style Of Socks You Wear May Be A Dead Giveaway As To Whether You’re A Millennial Or Gen Zer

These days, there is a lot of talk about millennials versus Gen Z. If you didn’t know, people considered to be millennials were born between the early 1980s and the late 1990s, while those considered a part of Gen Z were born between the late 1990s and early 2010s.

While the age difference between people who are millennials versus those who are Gen Z isn’t always that big, a lot of people love making comparisons between the two generations.

Everything from quirks to fashion to taste in music and movies between the generations is compared, and some get quite competitive over who knows best.

Additionally, many people have spotted things that clearly distinguish millennials from Gen Z, aside from birthdays and age.

One TikTok creator recently went viral for making a video about the kind of socks people from each generation wear and how they can be a dead giveaway as to which generation someone belongs to.

Phoebe Parsons (@phoebeacp), podcast host and content creator, made the video, and the ‘giveaway’ she noticed has to do with their feet.

“This is exactly how you can tell the difference between a millennial and a Gen Z, just by looking at their feet,” says Phoebe.

Phoebe then asks her viewers if the person’s socks are worn up and are visible or if they’re wearing hidden ankle socks.

“Gen Z’s exclusively wear their socks up, and millennials still wear ankle socks,” says Phoebe.

