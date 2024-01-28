She Screamed At Her Husband To Take His Children And Get Out Because She Couldn’t Deal With His Kids Messing With Her Baby Anymore

This woman’s husband has two children from his previous marriage. His son, Abel, is 12, and his daughter, Destiny, is 13. She thinks they’re both wonderful kids and absolutely adores them. However, she was diagnosed with postpartum depression three months ago, a week after she gave birth to her daughter.

Her husband has custody of Abel and Destiny every other week, and due to the decision by a court order, they are supposed to be homeschooled as part of the custody agreement.

His ex-wife is a devout Catholic, and a judge allowed for an order that required a Catholic teacher, a nun, to come over to their house five days a week, six hours per day, for Abel and Destiny’s classes. The nun teaches in their den, and their house is large enough that she can’t hear the teacher or Abel and Destiny.

Unfortunately, her husband’s children don’t give her space when they’re at the house, which has, understandably, caused her stress and frustration.

“They want to be near the baby at every waking minute that they can be. If I’m holding the baby, they are holding onto the back of my shirt and talking to the baby while I’m holding her. If I am sitting on the couch with her, they are sitting on the floor in front of me. They literally fight over who gets to hold the baby when I go to the bathroom (pushing each other),” she said.

Sometimes, she’ll tell Abel and Destiny that neither of them is going to hold their half-sister, and she puts her daughter in her swing. Whenever she does this, Abel and Destiny immediately shove each other in their race to get to the swing first so they can talk to her daughter. They tussle and argue over giving her baby attention several times a day.

Her stepchildren are so eager to see the baby that they grab onto her clothes if she’s holding her daughter. Since they aren’t giving her space, she isn’t able to move around, and she almost steps on them in her attempts to get away. The shoving and arguing between Abel and Destiny ensue right next to her because they both are obsessed with being near their half-sister.

When she attempts to put her daughter down for a nap, her stepchildren begin to whine, assuring her that her daughter doesn’t have to take a nap.

“I have sat down with all of them (my husband included) and told them they need to back off and given explanations on why. I’ve even tried putting together a schedule for the kids, and nothing works. I’ve cried to my husband about it and told him I was so touched out that I want to jump ship and begged him to get his kids in line,” she explained.

