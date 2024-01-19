She Sent Some Flirty Texts To Other Guys After Drinking Too Much, And Her Boyfriend No Longer Trusts Her

A week ago, this 39-year-old woman had so much to drink that she actually blacked out. She was alone in her apartment drinking, and she says it all happened after an extremely stressful work week.

Looking back, she realizes that was not the best way to handle her work stress, and she feels awful as well as foolish.

While she was in the middle of having too much to drink, she went on social media and replied to two guys who had sent her messages but whom she had never responded to.

The two guys were very obviously romantically interested in her, and she sent them some very flirty messages back.

She claims nothing that she said was that insane; it was just not appropriate, given that she does have a boyfriend.

She does not recall sending the messages, but she did, nonetheless. Five minutes after she sent the messages, her boyfriend called her and ended up coming over to her place.

She’s been dating her boyfriend for around two months so far, and when he arrived at her home, she was totally blacked out.

“I ended up getting very, very sick, threw up a ton, and I finally came to hours later with no memory of the above,” she explained.

“My boyfriend took care of me the whole time and he ended up looking through my phone to try and piece the night I had together because I was making no sense by the time he came to my house.”

