She Slapped Her Husband’s Ex-Wife For Hitting Her Daughter At A Family Gathering, But Her In-Laws Think She Ruined The Party

Just a few weeks ago, this woman, her husband, and their 5-year-old daughter attended a family gathering. But her husband’s ex-wife just so happened to be there, too.

Apparently, his ex also has a 6-year-old daughter, and her husband isn’t the father. However, her husband’s family built a bond with his ex-wife back when they were still married.

That’s why his ex-wife still comes around from time to time, and during the most recent family gathering, his ex’s daughter was also there.

To be clear, she and her husband actually don’t have any issues with this. In fact, it works out well because their daughters are so close in age that they typically just play together at events.

However, things went sideways after her daughter began playing with the other little girl and got hurt.

All of a sudden, while at the gathering, her daughter just started crying out of nowhere. So, she was obviously concerned and went over to see what had happened.

Well, it turned out that her husband’s ex-wife had hit her daughter for some reason, and in response, she “spazzed out” and slapped his ex-wife back!

After that, the party was ruined, and she actually got kicked out of the family gathering.

“And my husband says his ex had no right to put her hands on our daughter, but that I should’ve handled the situation like an adult,” she said.