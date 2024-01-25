She Snapped At Her Mother-In-Law For Always Defending Her Husband’s Awful Ex-Wife

When you marry someone who is still in contact with their ex because they have a child with them, things can get a bit messy and complicated.

One woman has been struggling to get along with her husband’s ex-wife, her stepson’s mother, for years and finally had an outburst in front of her mother-in-law, who is always trying to defend the ex.

She’s 42 and has been married to her 41-year-old husband for seven years. She has five children from a previous relationship, and her husband has two, including his 16-year-old son, Joey, who he had with his ex-wife, Gertrude.

Three of her children are grown up, and two are younger. She loves her mother-in-law, as she’s been very accepting of her and her children and has been a supportive figure.

However, she recently had an outburst in front of her mother-in-law after she tried to defend Gertrude.

Gertrude has never accepted her and has made it very clear she does not like her. Gertrude has inserted herself into her relationship with Joey several times, letting her know that Joey will never consider her to be his mom.

“Joey has always been treated like one of my own kids [and] I refuse to make him feel less than,” she said.

“I certainly don’t talk negatively about his mother anywhere around him. Gertrude has told me that anything to do with Joey and his dad is none of my business.”

“Sure, I get that. I’m not his parent. However, I will tell him no, assign [minor] consequences, [but will] not make any life-altering decisions in his regard. [It’s] normal step-parent stuff.”

