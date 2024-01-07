She Surprised Her Son With A Rapid-Fire Two-Minute Shopping Spree At A Bookstore For His Birthday

As a kid, there’s nothing more exciting than when your birthday comes around and you get to rip open your presents to reveal the latest and greatest toy that you’ve been wanting for months.

When shopping for a kid’s birthday, toys are always the go-to gift because they’re guaranteed to be fun. However, one mother opted for a much less traditional present to surprise her son with.

For her son’s 12th birthday, Jaci (@jaciandmoore) took him to a bookstore and let him go on a two-minute shopping spree. She documented the occasion and posted the video to TikTok, which has now received two million views.

In the video, her son, Bentley, can be seen quickly grabbing several books off a shelf and stuffing them into a shopping bag after his mom set the timer for two minutes.

Immediately, Jaci knew she had underestimated how fast he was and jokingly stated that she had made a poor choice.

As Bentley continued filling the bag with books, she urged him to leave some behind for the other readers.

When the two minutes were finally up, Bentley’s bag contained a large stack of books that he struggled to carry as he headed over to the checkout counter. The total for all the books came out to $274.

The books that Bentley had selected were from a series called “Who HQ,” which features significant figures and events in history.

Among the titles he picked up were biographies on Alex Trebek, the singer Zendaya, and a story about the Civil Rights Movement. Before the shopping spree, Bentley had already collected 81 of these books.

