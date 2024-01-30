She Thinks Her Husband’s Female Friend Is Stalking Them And Trying To Weasel Her Way Into Their Lives, But Her Husband Believes She’s Just “Seeing Things”

This 27-year-old woman is married to her husband, 31, whom she’s known since they were both young children, and their parents were close friends.

They’ve been married for two years. He has a friend named Mira, who is 31. Her husband and Mira met during college and were in the same group of friends.

After graduation, many of the friend group found careers in the same town (the town that she and her husband currently live in).

Several years ago, she coincidentally moved to the same city her now-husband was living in, and she needed help apartment-hunting, so his mother asked him to help since he was familiar with the city.

Less than a month after she moved into her apartment, he confessed that he’d always had feelings for her, and they began their relationship.

“When he introduced me to his friends, everyone was cordial, but Mira stood out. She was very beautiful and charming to talk to,” she said.

“She was very friendly with me when my husband was with me, but as soon as he left, she just acted like I was invisible. She also seemed to be following him around as he jumped from one conversation to the next.”

Later, she questioned her husband about whether he and Mira were ever in a relationship, and he told her they never dated.

He continued, explaining that over the years, Mira had mentioned several times that she thought they should date, but he always rejected her.

