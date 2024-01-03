She Thought She Was Applying For A Civilian Communications Job But Wound Up Almost Enlisting In The Navy On Accident

Can you imagine trying to apply for a job only to find out that you were actually about to enlist in the Navy?

That’s what happened to one TikTok user who tried to apply for a civilian job and ended up almost enlisting in the U.S. Navy.

Noemi (@la.emi.mi) is 28-years-old and was recently online searching for a new job. She wanted to find a job as a social media strategist or communication specialist in her area. While she looked up these positions on job websites, she noticed a job listing for a ‘Communication Specialist/Strategist’ that caught her eye.

The job had been posted by the U.S. Navy in Merced, California.

“I’m aware that they have civilian jobs,” says Noemi.

“I’m not looking to enlist, so I go through, and I try to apply.”

While looking to fill out an application, Noemi was eventually led to the U.S. Navy recruitment website.

Noemi didn’t think that by filling out the application, she’d technically be enlisting in the Navy, so she went ahead and filled in some of her information like her name, age, and email.

“I have critical thinking skills; I do,” says Noemi. “I promise you.”

