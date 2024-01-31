She Told A Mom Their Daughters Aren’t Best Friends Anymore Because Her Daughter Is Essentially Less Intelligent

This mom has a daughter named Sophie, who used to have a best friend named Kat. The girls were close back in elementary school, though they grew apart when they started middle school.

The school the girls attend splits the kids up into normal or advanced classes for the subjects of science and math.

The rest of the subjects the school teaches are not split up into two different categories. Now, Sophie was put into the advanced classes, while Kat got put into the normal ones.

She didn’t think it was a big problem, as the girls still got to see one another in their other classes. They kept being close, but then group projects for the school year began.

“There have been multiple group projects, and kids get to pick their partners,” she explained. “Kat and Sophie usually work together, and that is when issues start happening.”

“Sophie would get really frustrated that the work Kat did wasn’t correct. I told her to just turn it in without fixing it, and she got a bad grade on that assignment.”

“After that, Sophie went through a period of time fixing stuff. After a while, I told her to stop doing group projects with her. So they stopped doing projects together, and the friendship blew up.”

And that was what ruined the friendship between Sophie and Kat. Sophie is going to be celebrating her birthday soon, so she sent out the invitations to all the kids she wanted to be there.

Kat was not invited to Sophie’s party, and Kat’s mom wound up calling her to ask why Kat was excluded from the party.

