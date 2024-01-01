She Told Her Boyfriend’s Parents The Reason They Broke Up Was Because He Cheated On Her With A Girl She Hates

At the end of June, this 19-year-old woman and her now ex-boyfriend, 19, ended their relationship. They dated for nearly a year, and she had a close bond with her ex’s family.

Over the holidays last year, her ex’s family allowed her to stay with them because her parents weren’t around, and she felt welcomed and accepted into their home.

“We broke up because I found out that he had been cheating on me with a girl I actually hated, which made the breakup so much worse,” she said.

About a month after they broke up, she went to her ex’s house so that she could grab some of the belongings she’d left behind.

His parents were there while she was doing this, and they were baffled about what she was doing. It was clear they weren’t aware of the breakup.

Her ex’s parents said that he’d told them last week that he’d spent time with her, so they thought she was still dating him.

She broke the news to them that they had ended their relationship several weeks ago, and they asked if she wanted to have a meal together and have a talk with them.

“They served dinner and just asked for a rundown of what happened. I explained to them that I found out that for the last two months of our relationship, he was cheating on me with a girl I really didn’t like. I showed them the messages and Instagram posts of them together, and his family was fuming,” she explained.

After spending time with her ex’s parents, they were appreciative of her sharing why she and their son broke up, and they said sorry for how their son treated her. In response, she assured them that they didn’t need to apologize since they weren’t the ones who did this.

