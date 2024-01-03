She Told Her Brother-In-Law To Pick Out A Different Engagement Ring Because His Girlfriend Clearly Said She Didn’t Like A Specific Style, But Her Brother-In-Law Got It Anyway

Tomorrow, this woman’s husband is going to help his brother pick out an engagement ring to buy for his girlfriend. She’s concerned that his girlfriend isn’t going to like the ring he chooses.

“She hasn’t been secretive about what she likes–a simple round solitaire. But my brother-in-law doesn’t like solitaires. So, he’s getting a halo ring with diamonds in the band,” she said.

Her brother-in-law’s girlfriend has said that she’s not a fan of this style of ring, but she said she’d be willing to wear it.

She and her husband discussed the issue, and it ended in an argument. During their discussion, she asked him why his brother wasn’t willing to purchase a ring his girlfriend said she wanted.

Her husband replied, saying that his brother should buy a ring in a style he also likes. In her view, this didn’t make sense since her brother-in-law’s girlfriend would be the one wearing the ring all the time, not him.

“My husband said, ‘Because it’s a symbol of his love for her. He feels that solitaires are the kind of ring that rich jerks get, and he thinks they’re too boring,'” she said.

Once again, she reminded her husband that his brother’s girlfriend had specifically stated that she likes solitaire rings.

“He said, ‘Why can’t she just like whatever ring he picks for her if it’s from his heart?'” she explained.

In response, she asked why her brother-in-law couldn’t just buy a ring according to her taste. But her husband claimed that the importance of the engagement ring wasn’t about the ring itself. He told her that their love for one another should be the focus.

