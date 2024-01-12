She Told Her Dad That Her Stepdad Locked Her In Her Bedroom For Nearly An Entire Day While Her Mom Was At Work, And It Caused Her Stepdad To Lose Custody Of His Biological Kids

This young woman’s parents got divorced, and her mother has since remarried. Her mom is also a nurse and currently works 16-hour shifts.

So, when her mom left for work at about 8:00 a.m. one day, her stepdad stayed at home to keep an eye on her.

Well, only about an hour after her mom headed out, her stepdad instructed her to go to her room.

“I did, mainly because I didn’t want to be around him,” she recalled. Apparently, she really just doesn’t like her stepdad.

Anyway, right after she went into her bedroom, he actually locked the door from the outside. Then, her stepdad claimed that she could only come out when her mom got back home from work!

This was a major issue since she had left her cell phone in the living room– meaning that she couldn’t even call her mom to help her. So, she was forced to sit in her bedroom for 15 full hours, and by the time 12:00 a.m. rolled around, her mom still wasn’t even home yet.

“He didn’t let me out to use the bathroom or anything,” she revealed.

“And my mom didn’t get home until 4:00 a.m., and she opened my door when she heard me banging on it.”

After finally being let out of her bedroom, she obviously tried to tell her mom what had happened, too. Yet, her mom actually just accused her of lying because she’s never liked her stepdad. So, her mom believed she was just trying to “get rid of him.”

