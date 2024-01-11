She Told Her Ex He’s Not Allowed To Bring His New Wife, Who Destroyed Their Marriage, To Their Daughter’s Birthday Party

This woman spent five years married to her now ex-husband David, and they got divorced last year.

They do have a daughter named Lily together, and she just turned 7-years-old. As she was preparing for Lily’s birthday party, she asked Lily who should be on the guest list.

Lily requested that her cousins, uncles, and aunts from both her side and David’s side be at the party, which didn’t bother her in the least.

She’s comfortable with David’s family, so she was totally fine with Lily wanting them at the party. She ended up calling David to tell him about who Lily wanted to come, but then he brought up his new wife.

“He told me that he will bring his wife; he didn’t ask me; he told me like he was forcing it because he knew I would say no, and I did say no,” she explained.

“I told [him] that I was not comfortable with his wife, especially her meeting Lily, and Lily doesn’t even know her that much, and I haven’t even had a proper talk with her before she can see my daughter.”

“The only thing I knew about this lady was that she did something wrong with my husband, knowing very well he’s married and has a daughter, and I was supposed to feel comfortable with that.”

Yeah, David clearly cheated on her with his new wife, so it’s easy to see why she doesn’t want this woman at Lily’s birthday party.

Anyway, David argued with her that she was making Lily’s party all about her and that Lily is his daughter, too.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.