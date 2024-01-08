She Told Her Fiancé That If He Doesn’t Learn A Specific Dance From Her Culture For Their Wedding, Then She’s Calling Off Their Nuptials

This 24-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is also 24, have been together for four years and engaged for about three months.

They’re also originally from opposite sides of the world. But now, they live in the UK together.

Apparently, her home country has numerous national dances that involve jumping, quick footwork, and more.

“I have never asked him to learn them as quickly because I can’t even do them myself,” she admitted.

However, there is one specific “standard” dance that is extremely easy and only requires minimal effort. Her fiancé has seen her do that dance multiple times before, too.

So, she wound up telling her fiancé that she wanted him to learn the dance for their wedding. She also tried teaching him, but her fiancé just kept ignoring her wishes and claiming that he had “bad legs.”

Yet, her fiancé still wanted her to learn some dances from his culture– even though they basically just involved her “twerking on him.” That’s why she ultimately told her fiancé that she had a “bad waist.”

She also told her fiancé that she didn’t expect him to learn all the different versions of her culture’s dances since she doesn’t even know them herself.

“But out of respect for me and my culture, he can at least try,” she reasoned.

