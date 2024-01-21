She Told Her Friend She Couldn’t Be A Bridesmaid Anymore Because Her Grandmother Is Dying, But Now She’s Afraid Of Losing Both Her Grandmother And Her Friend

In May, this woman’s close friend got engaged, and she asked her to be a bridesmaid. She was thrilled and accepted the role. Her grandma is 102-years-old and was in pretty good shape up until two weeks ago.

Unfortunately, her grandma’s doctor recommended that her family enroll her in hospice care, explaining that she probably had, at most, six months left of her life.

“Immediately after my uncle signed the hospice paperwork, my grandmother had a bad fall and rapidly began to deteriorate. It’s highly likely that she won’t live more than a few more days,” she said.

Her friend’s wedding is only 10 days away. So, she called her friend to let her know what was going on. The wedding is in Florida, while her grandma and the majority of her family live in Colorado.

There’s the possibility that if she chose to stand up at her friend’s wedding, she could fly to Colorado and visit her family, hopefully spending precious time with her grandma while she’s still alive, and then fly to Florida for the wedding afterward.

“However, I know I will be extremely emotional and upset, and honestly, I just want to be with family. My friend is the only person I know at her wedding, and I know it would be impossible for me to act happy and excited for her. My grandmother is truly one of the most important people in my life, and knowing she is dying is incredibly painful,” she explained.

While on the phone with her friend, she expressed that even though this was a difficult decision that she wished she didn’t have to make, she didn’t think she could be a bridesmaid.

“I knew my friend would not be thrilled, but she told me that she’s deeply hurt by my decision,” she shared.

Her friend’s reaction caused her to question her choice, but she knew that this wasn’t an easy choice to make by any means. She acknowledged that it would be impossible for her to focus on her bridesmaid duties while her grandma was at the end of her life.

