She Told Her Husband That She Was Jealous Of Her Future Sister-In-Law’s Engagement Ring, And Her Husband Said It Made Him Feel Inadequate

This woman and her husband have been married for about eight years, and before her husband proposed, he gave her two options. He claimed that she could either get a really nice, expensive ring or a downpayment on a home.

“I went with the house– which I don’t regret at all, with the market the way it is now– and I have a perfectly adequate ring that I also love,” she said.

However, her husband’s brother– her brother-in-law– recently proposed to his fiancée, and after seeing the engagement ring her brother-in-law picked out, she couldn’t stop fawning over it on the way home with her husband.

She also said something along the lines of, “Oh my gosh, I’m so jealous,” and it made her husband really annoyed.

Upon realizing how upset he was by her comments, she tried to calm him down.

“Like, I’m also jealous of rich people with five houses and a private jet, but that doesn’t mean I expect my husband to provide me with five houses and a private jet. It’s just a feeling,” she explained.

She also pointed out how she was equally jealous of their pet dog since the pup just gets to sleep all day and never has to worry about a thing in the world.

Still, after explaining all of this to her husband, he continued to be angry at her and claimed that she never should’ve said anything about the ring in the first place. He also admitted that her remarks made him feel as though he couldn’t provide for her.

Anyway, that was a few days ago, and she’s tried apologizing to her husband since then. Yet, he’s still really upset about her fawning over the engagement ring.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.