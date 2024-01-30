She Told Her Sister Her Fairy Tale Love Story Is A Lie, Since Her Sister Divorced Her Wonderful Husband For A Guy Who Coldly Dumped Her Years Ago

This 20-year-old girl has a 25-year-old sister named Katie. Katie used to date a guy named Henry five years ago, and they were in a long-distance relationship.

Katie was so in love with Henry, but when the pandemic happened, Katie was unable to see Henry for such a long time that it ruined their relationship.

Henry ended up dumping Katie after mentioning that he’s not positive he loves her enough to keep doing the distance thing.

Katie fell into a depression for quite a while over getting dumped. Katie continuously said that Henry had made an enormous mistake and he would make his way back to her.

That never ended up happening, though, and Katie went on to meet 29-year-old Mark. Mark is successful and kind, and he adores Katie.

Eventually, Mark and Katie got married, and she loves that Mark spoils not only her sister but their whole family too.

“He takes her on expensive trips and buys her gifts all the time,” she explained. “All of the family really loves and respects him since he is such a nice guy.”

“This summer, Katie announced that she is getting a divorce. The news shocked the entire family, and we were all curious about what happened.”

“She denied all the cheating rumors, and she just said she is not sure if she is happy with him. Well, Mark did everything to win her back. He even suggested therapy, but she denied it. Seeing Mark devastated really annoyed me since I’m so close to him.”

