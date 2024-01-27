She Tutored The Child Of A Wealthy Couple And Was Called Poor In Front Of The Kid, Which Left Her In Tears

Rich people are no strangers to making wildly out-of-touch statements about their sailing adventures or butlers forgetting to iron a shirt in front of average folk struggling to get by in this economy. Their bizarre lifestyles and outrageous complaints certainly highlight society’s wealth gap.

In a video that has racked up 8.8 million views, TikToker Antoinette (@amoneymoves) is recounting an experience she had while tutoring a child of a wealthy family at their house. The incident served as a brutal reminder not to compare herself to rich people.

“I stopped comparing myself to rich people after I tutored their kids,” she began the video. She then provided a frame of reference on the level of wealth of the client featured in her video, stating that they had a walk-in refrigerator in their mansion.

At the time, Antoinette drove a very beat-up old car from house to house in order to tutor the kids of families who were extremely well-off.

One day, her car broke down, and she found out it would cost her $1,500 to fix, which she was unable to afford. So, she called her most frequent client to let them know she couldn’t make it to work because her car had broken down.

After a moment of silence, her client told her to come anyway and that she would help her out with her car troubles. Antoinette didn’t know what kind of assistance to expect from her client.

She entertained the thought that she might pay for a ride-hailing service or let her borrow one of their many cars. Her car was struggling to make it up the hill to the family’s mansion.

“Once I finally got there, she sat me down, looked me in the eyes, and said, ‘I’m going to give you an advance because my son will not pass the eighth grade without you,'” explained Antoinette.

“Which was true. They kept going on international vacations, and I was writing all his essays and submitting all these final projects.”

